UC Davis 93, Long Beach St. 92, 2OT

George 7-14 2-5 18, Rotegaard 2-9 0-1 6, L.Traore 9-17 4-4 22, Hunter 5-13 3-6 15, A.Traore 6-7 4-7 16, Jones 2-11 2-4 7, Stroud 4-5 0-0 8, Tsohonis 0-3 0-0 0, Monson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 15-27 92.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony