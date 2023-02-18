UAB 83, UTSA 78

T.Brewer 6-11 0-0 12, Buffen 6-9 2-3 16, Jemison 3-8 2-4 8, Gaines 2-8 0-1 4, Walker 8-19 5-6 25, Toney 2-3 3-6 7, E.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Lovan 0-0 1-2 1, Davis 3-4 1-1 7. Totals 31-64 14-23 83.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run