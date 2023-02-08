Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annie Wright 80, Chimacum 34 Annie Wright 80, East Jefferson Co-op 34 Camas 93, Battle Ground 78 Cascade Christian 52, Life Christian Academy 51 Clover Park 65, Orting 45 Dufur, Ore. 65, Glenwood 41 East Valley (Spokane) 74, Clarkston 70 Gonzaga Prep 69, Mead 56 Hermiston, Ore. 64, Southridge 54 Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 65, Lyle-Wishram 41 Kamiakin 82, Hanford 47 Klahowya 44, Bellevue Christian 43 La Conner 48, Coupeville 22 Lewis and Clark 55, Central Valley 51 Liberty Christian 52, Touchet 42 Mt. Spokane 79, Ridgeline 55 North Central 66, Ferris 56 Pullman 81, Rogers (Spokane) 42 Richland 71, Walla Walla 48 Seattle Christian 55, Vashon Island 54 South Wasco County, Ore. 78, Trout Lake 44 University 74, Cheney 39 West Valley (Spokane) 53, Shadle Park 38 White River 63, Franklin Pierce 61 Woodland 59, Ridgefield 53 District Tournament= Class 1A District 5= La Salle 58, Royal 33 Naches Valley 61, Wahluke 39 Toppenish 61, Connell 45 Zillah 86, Kiona-Benton 51 Class 1B District 1= Lopez 52, Fellowship Christian 42 Lummi 59, Orcas Island 52 Tulalip Heritage 68, Shoreline Christian 56 Class 1B District 2= Crosspoint Academy 60, Northwest Yeshiva 52 Summit Classical Christian 72, Pope John Paul II 50 Class 1B District 7= Cusick 54, Odessa 32 Inchelium 52, Almira\/Coulee-Hartline 51 Wilbur-Creston 57, Curlew 52 Class 2A District 2= Lindbergh 60, Evergreen (Seattle) 51 Class 2A District 5\/6= Selkirk 67, Othello 55 Class 2B District 5= Cle Elum\/Roslyn 85, Warden 36 Columbia (Burbank) 71, Goldendale 30 Dayton\/Waitsburg 65, White Swan 47 Tri-Cities Prep 61, Mabton 37 Class 3A District 2= Blanchet 70, Franklin 38 Ingraham 61, Roosevelt 50 Lakeside (Seattle) 52, Ballard 39 Nathan Hale 60, Lincoln 45 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/