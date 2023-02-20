Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years

The Trumbull High School Boys Track and Field team finished 2nd overall in the FCIAC Championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Thursday, February 2, 2023. This was the first time in 22 years Trumbull finished as high as second with a score of 58 points as a team.

This impressive feat was a total group effort with 16 individuals having personal bests at the meet including: David Carillo, Liam O’Keefe, Angelo Pisacreta, and Mason Sweeney, who all earned the title of First Team All FCIAC in their respective events.

David Carillo ran an amazing race and won the FCIAC Championship in the 3200 meter event.

Three relay teams also scored at the championship with the 4x400 (Sebastion Perez, Matthew Wich, Freud-Williams Maignan, and Liam O’Keefe) and 4x200 meter relay (Nathan Beldoro, Sebastion Perez, Freud-Williams Maignan, and Liam O’Keefe) earning First Team All FCIAC honors.

The 4x800 meter relay (Conor Kane, Peter Stofa, Harjaap Singh, and Ryan Klaiber) earned All FCIAC Second Team honors.

After this incredible night for the team, Coach Shawn Tait expressed his delight, “What an unbelievable night. Second in the FCIAC. Best finish in 22 years. A ton of All FCIAC selections. The boys deserved this.”

Earlier this season, Trumbull's Boys Track and Field team took on the SCC Coaches Invitational at the Floyd Little Center. The boys finished second out of 34 teams with a score of 60 total points.

This dominant showing was capped off by significant performances both on the track and in the field events.

On the track, juniors Liam O’Keefe and David Carillo, both ran personal bests in their events, O’Keefe running a time of 36.86 in the 300 meter dash and Carillo running a 9:53.65 in the 3200 meter, to score points for the team. The relay races also did well this past weekend as Trumbull's 4x400, 4x200, and 4x800 meter relays all finished top 5 in their events to add to the team's total. In the field senior shot put thrower, Angelo Pisacreta threw a distance of 44’7 feet to score for the team.

When asked to comment on the team's performance this year Coach Shawn Tait said “ Extremely pleased with how the season has gone so far. The captains are providing great leadership and the team has responded with incredible dedication and hard work. We had a great meet at the SCC Invitational with awesome PR‘s as well as very high places and finished second overall and a very very high-level meet. These boys have not wavered in their commitment and dedication to the sport and their teammates. I am incredibly proud of them.”