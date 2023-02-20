Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years

The Trumbull High School Boys Track and Field team finished 2nd overall in the FCIAC Championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Thursday, February 2, 2023. This was the first time in 22 years Trumbull finished as high as second with a score of 58 points as a team.
This impressive feat was a total group effort with 16 individuals having personal bests at the meet including: David Carillo, Liam O’Keefe, Angelo Pisacreta, and Mason Sweeney, who all earned the title of First Team All FCIAC in their respective events.