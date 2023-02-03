Toronto 117, Houston 111

Barnes 4-11 2-2 13, Siakam 10-20 2-3 23, Achiuwa 2-7 5-9 9, Trent Jr. 10-15 4-4 29, VanVleet 10-22 7-9 32, Banton 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Boucher 5-11 0-0 11, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-90 20-27 117.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run