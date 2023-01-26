Toronto 113, Sacramento 95

Anunoby 4-9 0-0 11, S.Barnes 3-8 1-2 7, Siakam 11-24 2-2 26, Trent Jr. 7-15 0-0 16, VanVleet 7-16 1-1 17, Achiuwa 9-12 0-0 19, Hernangomez 0-2 1-2 1, Boucher 7-11 0-0 16. Totals 48-97 5-7 113.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run