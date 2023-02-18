Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 72

Aimaq 2-11 10-10 14, Obanor 2-4 0-0 4, Harmon 6-18 1-2 13, Tyson 11-15 2-3 27, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Isaacs 6-10 0-0 15, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Jennings 1-2 1-2 3, Fisher 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 0-1 0-2 0, D.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 14-19 78.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run