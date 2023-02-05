Texas Tech 78, Kansas St. 68

Shematsi 2-9 0-0 5, Brylee Glenn 3-4 6-7 12, Jaelyn Glenn 2-6 0-0 4, Gregory 6-13 2-2 16, Sundell 5-7 16-18 27, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Dallinger 0-2 0-0 0, Ebert 1-3 2-2 4, Totals 19-44 26-29 68
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run