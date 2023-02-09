Skip to main content
Texas St. 66, Arkansas St. 62

El-Sheikh 2-8 3-4 7, Nelson 1-3 2-3 4, Fields 3-8 5-8 12, Ford 3-8 1-2 9, M.Davis 8-15 0-0 19, Lual 1-4 0-0 3, Felts 2-3 2-2 8, Arnette 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 20-50 13-20 62.

TEXAS ST. (12-14)

Martin 3-3 4-5 10, Morgan 4-6 2-2 12, B.Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Harrell 2-10 6-7 10, Mason 2-3 3-4 7, Ceaser 5-6 0-1 11, Coleman 2-6 5-6 10, Sykes 2-3 0-0 4, Love 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-41 20-25 66.

Halftime_Texas St. 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas St. 9-18 (M.Davis 3-7, Felts 2-3, Ford 2-5, Fields 1-1, Lual 1-1, Arnette 0-1), Texas St. 4-14 (Morgan 2-3, Ceaser 1-2, Coleman 1-3, B.Davis 0-1, Sykes 0-1, Harrell 0-4). Fouled Out_El-Sheikh, M.Davis. Rebounds_Arkansas St. 20 (El-Sheikh 8), Texas St. 27 (Ceaser 7). Assists_Arkansas St. 11 (Fields 6), Texas St. 10 (Harrell 4). Total Fouls_Arkansas St. 19, Texas St. 16. A_2,638 (7,200).

