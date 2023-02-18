Texas Southern 80, MVSU 62

Stredic 0-1 2-4 2, Barber 1-4 1-1 3, Brown 7-11 4-6 19, Collins 9-22 0-0 23, Mosley 2-6 2-2 8, Waller 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Minton 1-1 0-1 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0, Ivory 1-1 0-0 2, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-14 62.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run