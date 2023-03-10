Texas Southern 74, Alabama A&M 61

Barnes 7-13 6-8 20, Nicholas 1-4 1-2 3, Walker 2-3 0-0 4, Granger 1-3 4-4 6, Henry 7-19 8-10 26, Craig 2-5 0-1 4, Farooq 1-4 0-0 2, Gilliam 2-3 1-1 6, Mortle 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 24-57 21-28 74.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony