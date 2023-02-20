Texas Rio Grande Valley 113, SW Assemblies 65

Carter 1-8 0-0 2, Henley 3-13 4-4 11, Owen 3-6 0-0 9, Pitt 1-4 0-0 2, B.Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Pettway 1-3 2-2 4, Carson 4-6 3-3 12, Guillen 1-8 0-0 2, Grisnold 4-9 0-0 10, Kamara 1-4 3-6 6, Catlin 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Ramamirdham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-70 12-15 65.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony