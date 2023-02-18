Texas-Arlington 75, Stephen F. Austin 70

B.Walker 4-13 2-4 10, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Castro 5-7 0-2 14, Gibson 4-6 0-0 9, Weaver 6-12 2-2 17, Humphrey 1-3 8-8 10, Johnson-Cash 1-1 0-0 3, Talbot 3-4 0-0 8, Domingos 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-50 12-16 75.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run