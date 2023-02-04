Texas-Arlington 70, Sam Houston St. 58

Ezeagu 3-5 0-0 6, Huefner 5-9 1-2 15, Grant 1-11 4-4 6, May 2-4 0-0 5, Powers 1-8 1-1 4, Wilkerson 3-11 4-4 12, Ikpe 1-4 2-5 4, Nicholas 2-3 0-0 4, Scroggins 1-3 0-0 2, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 12-16 58.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run