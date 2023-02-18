Texas A&M tops Missouri 69-60 for fifth straight victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points, Dexter Dennis added a double-double and Texas A&M beat Missouri 69-60 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.
Taylor made 4 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers for the Aggies (20-7, 12-2), who are off to their best start in Southeastern Conference play since becoming a member in 2012. Taylor was also 10 for 10 at the free-throw line. Dennis hit three 3-pointers, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while Tyrece Radford pitched in with 12 points.