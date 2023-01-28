Texas A&M Commerce 77, Houston Christian 76

Hofman 2-5 0-0 5, Maring 7-10 2-3 16, King 3-4 3-6 9, Klanjscek 1-10 11-14 14, Long 7-17 4-4 24, Bazil 1-3 2-2 4, Iyeyemi 2-3 0-0 4, Proctor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 22-29 76.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run