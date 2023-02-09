Texas A&M-CC 91, Houston Christian 68

Maring 2-3 1-2 5, Bazil 1-8 1-4 4, King 4-9 3-5 11, Klanjscek 9-18 7-7 30, Long 1-8 2-2 5, Hofman 0-7 2-2 2, Iyeyemi 1-3 2-3 4, Moore 1-2 1-2 4, Achara 0-1 0-0 0, Proctor 1-3 1-2 3, Arnold 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 20-29 68.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run