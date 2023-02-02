Texas A&M-CC 86, New Orleans 69

Mushila 4-6 7-8 15, Fryer 0-0 0-0 0, J.Jackson 1-4 5-6 7, Murdix 2-6 2-3 6, Tennyson 6-10 4-4 19, Williams 3-8 0-0 8, Dease 4-8 4-6 12, Keys 4-9 1-2 9, Grandberry 0-0 1-2 1, Nickelson 0-0 2-2 2, Roberts 3-4 0-1 7, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 26-34 86.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run