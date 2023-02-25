Texas A&M-CC 83, Northwestern St. 75

J.Black 2-5 0-0 6, Enmanuel 0-0 0-0 0, Hampton 4-5 0-0 8, Haney 4-9 2-2 10, Sharp 12-28 16-17 40, J.Williams 1-2 2-3 4, Prim 2-4 3-4 7, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0, McDonald 0-3 0-0 0, Wilmore 0-1 0-0 0, Kuath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 23-26 75.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony