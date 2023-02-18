Texas A&M-CC 77, McNeese St. 54

Keys 6-11 2-2 14, Mushila 1-3 4-4 6, Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Murdix 5-9 4-5 14, Tennyson 8-13 4-4 23, Dease 1-4 3-3 5, Williams 2-5 2-2 8, Nickelson 0-0 0-0 0, Grandberry 0-3 0-0 0, Roberts 1-1 2-2 5, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 21-22 77.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run