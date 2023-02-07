Texas A&M 83, Auburn 78

Broome 8-11 2-2 18, Ja.Williams 4-8 1-2 12, Flanigan 4-8 3-3 12, Green 8-18 3-6 20, Jasper 2-6 0-0 6, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Donaldson 0-3 0-0 0, Cardwell 1-1 0-1 2, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Berman 1-4 0-0 3, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 9-14 78.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run