Texas A&M 79, Mississippi St. 72

Malone 6-10 0-2 12, Patty 6-10 1-1 15, Bowles 6-11 1-2 19, Kay Kay Green 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 4-8 1-2 9, Barker 2-5 3-4 7, McKinzie Green 1-2 1-2 4, Hylton 3-6 1-4 8, Kindred 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-58 8-17 79
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony