Texas A&M 77, Vanderbilt 70

Malone 6-7 0-1 12, Patty 6-9 0-2 12, Bowles 8-17 0-0 22, Kay Kay Green 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 4-10 2-2 12, Barker 2-5 3-3 7, McKinzie Green 1-1 0-0 2, Hylton 1-3 3-4 6, Kindred 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-58 8-12 77
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony