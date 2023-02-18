Texas A&M 69, Missouri 60

Coleman 3-3 3-5 9, Marble 3-8 1-1 7, Dennis 7-15 0-0 17, Radford 4-10 2-2 12, Taylor 4-7 10-10 21, Garcia 1-4 1-1 3, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hefner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 17-19 69.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run