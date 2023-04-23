Texas 5, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman dh
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Smith ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Rooker ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Jankowski ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Texas
|030
|100
|01x
|—
|5