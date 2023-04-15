Tellez has 2 homers, Yelich hits 1 in Brewers' 11-2 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered twice and drove in four runs and Christian Yelich also connected and had one of Milwaukee's six doubles to lead the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers to an 11-2 rout over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

The Brewers had 15 hits to back left-hander Eric Lauer, who held his former team to one run and five hits in six innings. It was the second straight night a former Padres pitcher did well against his old team after Colin Rea threw 5 2/3 strong innings in a 4-3, 10-inning victory Thursday night.

Lauer (2-1) was a first-round draft pick of the Padres in 2016 and made his big league debut in 2018. He was traded to the Brewers along with infielder Luis Urias on Nov. 27, 2019, for Trent Grisham and Zach Davies.

Bryse Wilson pitched the last three innings for his second save.

Tellez hit a solo homer deep into the stands in right with one out in the fifth off Michael Wacha (2-1) to give the Brewers a 6-0 lead. He added a monster three-run shot deep into the seats in right-center in the sixth off Nabil Crismatt to make it 10-1. He has five this season.

Yelich homered into the porch in the right field corner with one out in the second, his second.

Wacha gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Brewers jumped on Wacha for four runs on four doubles and a single in the first. Yelich and Willy Adames opened with doubles before Wacha retired William Contreras and Tellez. But the veteran righty then gave up a double to Brian Anderson, a single to Luke Voit and a double to Mike Brosseau.

The game was so out of hand that Padres manager Bob Melvin had first baseman Brandon Dixon pitch the ninth. Dixon, who was just lobbing pitches to the plate, retired the side on seven pitches, none that reached 52 mph.

Luis Campusano hit a leadoff homer in the fifth for the Padres, who have lost four of five. It was his first.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (2-0, 0.75 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Padres RHP Seth Lugo (2-0, 1.38) in the third game of the four-game series.

