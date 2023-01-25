Tampa Bay Lightning Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25, 2023 Tampa Bay Lightning POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 86 Nikita Kucherov 46 19 49 68 5 26 6 0 4 164 .116 F 91 Steven Stamkos 46 24 31 55 8 26 9 0 4 162 .148 F 21 Brayden Point 46 27 22 49 6 2 9 0 7 142 .190 F 38 Brandon Hagel 46 18 22 40 13 36 5 1 1 99 .182 F 17 Alex Killorn 46 14 20 34 11 24 0 0 4 79 .177 D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 44 6 27 33 5 34 2 0 1 81 .074 D 77 Victor Hedman 43 2 29 31 13 18 0 0 0 87 .023 F 20 Nicholas Paul 46 16 10 26 9 23 4 1 4 75 .213 F 79 Ross Colton 45 9 11 20 -5 18 2 0 1 78 .115 F 10 Corey Perry 46 8 10 18 -14 49 5 0 1 73 .110 D 28 Ian Cole 43 3 11 14 12 41 0 0 0 62 .048 D 48 Nick Perbix 36 4 8 12 9 14 0 0 2 63 .063 F 71 Anthony Cirelli 23 3 8 11 5 15 1 0 0 51 .059 D 81 Erik Cernak 42 1 9 10 4 28 0 0 0 39 .026 F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 44 4 6 10 -4 17 0 0 0 56 .071 F 14 Patrick Maroon 46 2 6 8 -3 63 0 0 0 41 .049 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 44 2 4 6 -4 30 0 0 0 28 .071 D 52 Cal Foote 21 1 2 3 4 26 0 0 0 15 .067 D 5 Philippe Myers 11 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 21 .048 F 22 Rudolfs Balcers 3 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .333 D 24 Zach Bogosian 22 0 1 1 3 12 0 0 0 21 .000 D 7 Haydn Fleury 20 0 1 1 -4 2 0 0 0 18 .000 F 45 Cole Koepke 17 1 0 1 -5 2 0 0 0 12 .083 F 12 Alex Barre-Boulet 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 82 Gabriel Fortier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 46 166 291 457 69 520 43 2 29 1471 .113 OPPONENT TOTALS 46 136 210 346 -99 524 30 9 15 1430 .095 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 34 2034 2.54 21 12 1 0 86 1037 0.917 0 1 0 1 Brian Elliott 12 722 3.07 9 3 0 0 37 380 0.903 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 46 2781 2.67 30 15 1 0 123 1417 .905 166 291 520 OPPONENT TOTALS 46 2781 3.37 16 24 6 0 155 1460 .887 136 210 524