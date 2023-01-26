Syracuse 90, Virginia 72

Brunelle 4-10 1-1 10, Taylor 9-16 2-4 20, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Valladay 1-3 2-2 5, Vaughn 2-4 0-0 6, Clarkson 7-11 2-2 16, Dale 3-5 2-4 11, Pauley 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Totals 28-59 9-13 72
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run