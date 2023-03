WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves for his third shutout of the season and eighth overall in the NHL-leading Boston Bruins' 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Trent Frederic, Pavel Zacha and Tomas Nosek scored to help Boston rebound from its first consecutive regulation losses of the season. The Bruins are 51-11-5.