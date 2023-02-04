Stonehill 65, St. Francis (NY) 59

Bergan 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 6-16 4-5 17, Zegarowski 5-10 6-6 17, Burnett 2-7 2-2 6, Stone 2-4 0-0 4, Mack 4-7 0-0 9, Johnson 3-4 2-2 10, Melis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-50 14-15 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run