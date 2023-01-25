Stephen F. Austin 83, Texas Rio Grande Valley 66

Freeman 4-7 1-2 9, Shanu 0-2 3-4 3, Brashear 0-6 1-2 1, Johnston 2-7 1-2 6, Johnson 7-14 9-9 25, Williams 4-6 3-4 14, Zdor 1-4 0-2 2, Jackson 2-4 1-1 5, Holiman 0-2 1-2 1, Barganier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 20-28 66.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run