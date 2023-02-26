St. Peter's 66, Niagara 65

Sow 2-3 0-0 5, Washington 6-7 6-8 18, Dasher 3-9 2-3 8, Murray 5-12 2-2 13, Reid 2-6 1-2 5, Saddler 4-5 0-0 9, Cardaci 3-3 1-1 8, Tut 0-1 0-0 0, Bland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 12-16 66.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony