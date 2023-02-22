St. John's 79, Georgetown 70

Stanley 2-4 0-0 4, Soriano 7-9 2-5 16, Addae-Wusu 2-9 0-0 4, Alexander 4-7 3-5 11, Storr 6-14 2-2 15, Curbelo 3-5 4-4 11, Jones 7-13 0-0 14, Nyiwe 1-2 2-4 4, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 13-20 79.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony