St. John's 76, Butler 63

J.Thomas 10-16 0-0 20, Harris 0-4 2-2 2, Taylor 1-7 0-0 3, Ali 2-7 0-0 5, Lukosius 8-15 3-3 23, P.Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Tate 4-11 1-2 10, Wilmoth 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 6-7 63.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony