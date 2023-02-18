St. Francis (Pa.) 93, LIU 82

Cohen 4-9 8-17 16, Giles 2-6 0-0 5, McCabe 4-8 3-4 14, Ruggery 2-2 0-0 6, Land 6-15 7-10 21, Gregory 5-7 2-2 13, Sanon 0-1 0-0 0, Liberis 4-4 2-3 10, Hargis 3-5 0-1 6, Derkits 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-57 24-39 93.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run