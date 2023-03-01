St. Francis (Pa.) 83, CCSU 69

Dehnavi 0-0 0-0 0, Amos 4-11 3-4 13, Rodgers 2-11 0-0 4, Scantlebury 4-12 4-5 12, Snoddy 6-7 0-3 12, Sweatman 2-10 0-0 4, Breland 3-5 0-0 8, Brown 6-7 1-2 13, Ostrowsky 0-1 0-0 0, Limric 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-65 8-14 69.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony