St. Francis (NY) 53, CCSU 48

Momoh 1-4 1-2 3, Amos 4-10 0-2 9, Rodgers 4-12 2-2 12, Scantlebury 4-10 1-2 9, Snoddy 1-5 0-2 2, Breland 5-7 0-2 12, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 5-14 48.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run