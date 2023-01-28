St. Bonaventure 61, VCU 58

Farell 5-9 0-0 15, Venning 6-12 1-2 13, D.Banks 0-6 6-7 6, Flowers 4-8 4-6 15, Luc 2-8 0-0 4, Evans 2-3 0-0 4, Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Mellouk 0-1 0-0 0, Rumpel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 11-15 61.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run