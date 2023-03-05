Southern Cal 68, Arizona St. 65

Washington 3-11 4-6 10, Des.Cambridge 1-11 2-2 5, Dev.Cambridge 4-10 4-6 12, Collins 4-8 3-4 12, Horne 6-17 4-4 20, Gaffney 1-3 4-6 6, Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Brennan 0-2 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-65 21-28 65.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony