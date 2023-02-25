Southern Cal 62, Utah 49

Morgan 1-3 0-0 2, Ellis 6-12 0-1 16, Johnson 4-9 0-2 12, Peterson 5-13 2-2 14, White 0-1 2-2 2, Dixon-Waters 3-7 2-3 9, Iwuchukwu 2-4 3-4 7, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 9-14 62.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony