South Alabama 76, Texas St. 67

Brown 3-4 0-0 9, Samuel 3-10 4-6 10, Jones 3-5 2-2 9, Moore 9-17 4-4 22, White 3-7 2-2 11, Parham 3-7 2-2 10, Franklin 2-7 0-0 5, Kearing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 14-16 76.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony