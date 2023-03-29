Sorokin stellar again, Islanders beat Capitals in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trade deadline pickup Pierre Engvall scored, Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves and the New York Islanders took another stride toward returning to the playoffs by beating the Washington Capitals 2-1 in a shootout Wednesday night.
With their second consecutive win — and first in six shootouts this season — the Islanders strengthened their hold on the first Eastern Conference wild card. They're now five points up on Pittsburgh and six ahead of Florida with five games left to play in the regular season.