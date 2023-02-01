Seton Hall 84, St. John's 72

Ndefo 5-7 0-2 10, Samuel 3-7 0-1 6, Dawes 5-14 7-8 21, Odukale 3-4 0-0 6, Richmond 6-17 2-5 15, Jam.Harris 3-4 2-2 10, Jackson 3-5 1-2 8, T.Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Sanders 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 31-62 13-22 84.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run