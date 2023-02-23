SE Louisiana 83, Lamar 60

Rowbury 6-7 1-1 13, B.Anderson 5-11 2-2 12, Eastmond 2-8 0-0 5, McFarlane 9-16 2-5 26, Woodard 5-6 0-0 12, Strange 2-5 0-0 5, Caldwell 4-6 2-2 10, Agnew 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 7-10 83.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony