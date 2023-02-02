SE Louisiana 77, Incarnate Word 67

Dennis 1-5 0-0 2, Payne 4-10 1-3 9, Cisse 6-13 5-5 17, Krause 4-5 2-2 11, Morgan 7-13 0-1 18, Miller 1-4 1-2 3, Griscti 1-4 1-2 4, Hayman 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-55 10-15 67.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run