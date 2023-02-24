Santa Clara 91, Pepperdine 82

Lewis 4-12 4-6 14, Porter 5-9 0-0 11, Basham 3-6 1-1 7, Mallette 5-11 0-0 10, Mitchell 6-11 0-0 14, Moore 3-7 0-0 7, Zidek 4-5 5-6 15, Pitre 2-4 0-0 4, Gassama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 10-13 82.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony