Santa Clara 81, San Diego 63

Braun 4-7 3-4 11, Justice 3-9 0-0 7, Bediako 1-4 2-4 4, Podziemski 10-13 1-4 26, Stewart 2-6 0-0 5, Tilly 4-7 4-6 12, Knapper 1-4 0-0 2, Tongue 6-9 0-2 13, Akametu 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 31-59 11-22 81.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony