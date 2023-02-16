Santa Clara 81, BYU 74

Braun 3-6 2-3 8, Justice 6-9 4-5 19, Bediako 3-5 0-0 6, Podziemski 9-15 5-8 26, C.Stewart 3-8 1-2 8, Tilly 2-4 3-4 7, Knapper 1-3 0-0 2, Tongue 1-7 0-0 2, Akametu 0-0 1-2 1, Holt 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 28-57 18-27 81.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run