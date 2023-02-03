Santa Clara 77, No. 17 Gonzaga 72

Ejim 9-20 8-9 26, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Maxwell 4-8 0-0 12, Truong 6-10 0-0 16, Williams 2-8 0-0 5, Burton 2-4 0-0 4, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 4-6 1-2 9, Totals 27-57 9-11 72
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run