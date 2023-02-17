San Francisco 76, Pacific 68

Hawthorne 1-4 2-2 4, Kunen 2-4 1-2 6, Meeks 1-3 0-0 2, Roberts 9-14 4-6 25, Shabazz 6-14 11-12 26, M.Williams 2-9 3-4 7, Newbury 1-2 1-2 3, Markovetskyy 1-1 1-3 3, Gigiberia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 23-31 76.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run